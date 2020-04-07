712 PUMs cleared in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) revealed that at least 712 persons under monitoring (PUMs) of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) have been cleared in Cebu City as of Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020.

In the recent figures released by the CHD, the number of PUMs has decreased from 500 at the start of April to a mere 92 in all 80 barangays of Cebu City.

However, the case of influenza-like-illnesses (ILI) has increased from 90 to 136. The ILI patients are the priority for testing for the Covid-19 but are not necessarily positive cases.

The 712 PUMs completed the 14-day quarantine and have been cleared by the CHD monitoring team.

Barangay Guadalupe now has the most number of PUMs with 30 individuals being monitored followed by Barangay Sambag II with 17 PUMs.

Cebu City has a total of 23 cases of Covid-19 with 5 deaths and 5 recoveries in 13 barangays.

Guadalupe also leads the barangays in the most number of Covid-19 cases with 5 infected individuals. Other barangays include Babag 2, Banilad, Capitol Site, Camputhaw, Calamba, Cogon Ramos, Kinasang-an, Mambaling, Opra, Sta. Cruz, Sambag 2, and Talamban.

The CHD reminds the public to stay at home, conduct regular disinfection, and report any ILI symptoms immediately. /bmjo