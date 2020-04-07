Kinds of quarantine ‘tributes’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With the Enhanced Community Quarantine in every family there should only be just one person who is designated to run to the nearest grocery store, the market, the pharmacy or even the bank.

And with this, netizens were quick to claim that these persons who are assigned to go out of their homes to grab some necessities are being dubbed as the “tribute.”

Well, being the tribute dates back to when Katniss Everdeen of the Hunger Games voluntarily submitted herself to participate in the games instead of her sister.

And with everything that’s happening now, netizens are just quick to call themselves as the tribute in their family just for fun.

Let’s get to know the kinds of “tribute” every family has:

The one that drives— with no public transportation around it would be hard to carry around those groceries and having to walk on your way home, so you will be needing someone who can drive to do things for you. Dads and husbands— since it will be for a week of grocery items, it is but fitting to let the man of the house be one of the “tributes”. Aside from the fact that they are physically stronger than the moms, they are the man of the house and by all means, would do anything to protect the people in the house. Employees— while others are already comfortable working in their own homes, there are still some employees who need to get out of the house to be able to work and by this, they are also one of the most perfect tribute to get some errands done outside the house. The know it all— yes, in our household we have that one person who seems like he or she knows everything, then, this is the perfect time for that person to shine. Since he or she has a number of ideas on how to get around, he or she will be very useful. The cook— sometimes it is best to send the one other person aside from your mom, grandma or elderly at home that knows how to cook on this quest. In that case, you won’t get worried about the set of meals you will be preparing. This tribute will make magic happen in the kitchen with what she or he has bought during that quick trip to the market.

In times like this, it is best to send someone from the family who is healthy enough to still be outside.

Pick the best ones in your family and be thankful for these so-called “tributes” for accepting the task to be the runner in your homes.

Stay safe, everyone! /END