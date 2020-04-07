Policeman in hot water after air con-for-services offer to drug suspect’s kin backfires

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A policeman’s offer to a brother of an arrested drug suspect — his help in the case of his brother for one air conditioner — went awry when the brother rejected the offer and filed a complaint against the policeman instead.

Police Corporal Wenefredo Olongayo of the Waterfront Police Station would be facing bribery and grave misconduct charges after he was arrested in an entrapment operation in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City at 3:15 p.m. today, April 7, 2020, said Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr., Cebu City Police Office chief, in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Grijaldo said the operation against Olongayo was conducted after Reymart Villarmino, brother of the arrested drug suspect, Ramil Villarmino, filed a complaint against the policeman, who is a member of the Waterfront Police Station’s drug enforcement unit.

Reymart in his complaint claimed that Olongayo had allegedly approached him twice offering his services in the case of his brother in exchange for one air conditioner.

He rejected the offer and instead filed a complaint at the CCPO, a move that prompted the entrapment operation against Olongayo.

Policemen from the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG), Regional Intelligence Division and the CCPO conducted the entrapment operation against Olongayo.

“He may have been tempted or has other reasons but it is uncalled for for a police officer,” said Grijaldo.

Grijaldo said that Olongayo was undergoing profiling and background checking at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas office.

After that, he would be detained at the CCPO detention cell.

The CCPO chief said that the arrest of Olongayo would serve as a warning to other policemen, who were planning to abuse their profession as well as those who were involved in any illegal activities.

He said such policemen would not be accepted in the service let alone in the Cebu City Police Office./dbs