Ako Bisaya Partylist distributes free food to poor beneficiaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In order to ease the impact of the health crisis due to the continuous spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Ako Bisaya Partylist launched the Ako Bisaya Partylist Food Truck.

Due to the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the livelihood of some poor families also suffered, affecting as well their income in purchasing their daily needs.

The Ako Bisaya Partylist distributes pack meals to their target beneficiaries which are the poorest of the poor and street dwellers.

The program was launched two weeks ago, which distributes packed meals every other day with the help of Ey-Ey Friends, a teachers’ group.

Today, April 7, 2020, 500 individuals who are living in the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) grounds have benefited the program.

These residents are fire victims who were evacuated in said place. Aside from this, 200 poor families from San Roque gym also received the packed meals.

On Thursday, April 9, 2020, the Ako Bisaya Partylist Food Truck is scheduled to visit the southern part of Cebu City and Talisay City. /rcg