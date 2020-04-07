Four earthquakes jolt Central Visayas in 30-minute span

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a span of 30 minutes, four earthquakes jolted Central Visayas on Tuesday evening, April 7, 2020.

At 8:30 p.m., state seismologists recorded a magnitude 4.4 ground tremor around 40 kilometers north of Maria, Siquijor.

The tectonic earthquake was felt at Instrumental Intensity I in Sibulan, Negros Oriental, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its 8:40 p.m. bulletin.

Another magnitude 2.8 earthquake, this time with its epicenter in Alcoy, Cebu, was recorded 12 minutes after the Siquijor earthquake.

The third earthquake of magnitude 1.4, was also felt around 44 kilometers west of Lila Bohol at 8:45 p.m. or three minutes after the Cebu quake.

At 8:48 p.m. a second earthquake, now at magnitude 2.3, was felt in Siquijor.

Phivolcs said no damages or aftershocks are expected from the four ground shakings. /bmjo