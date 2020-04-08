Cebuano actor Dan Sy Lopez stars in two Lenten TV series

Cebu City, Philippines—Not just one, but two lead roles will be played by award-winning Cebuano actor Dan Sy Lopez this Holy Week 2020.

The 27-year-old actor will headline two Cebuano Lenten series titled “Kab-uton Ko ang Langit” and “Rayna sa Pamilya,” which will both premier over the Cebu Catholic Television Network (CCTN) on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Lopez says playing the lead roles on two series isn’t easy.

“It is challenging because you need to look different in portraying the two characters,” he told CDN Digital.

For “Kab-uton Ko Ang Langit”, he plays Martin, who is longing for a father’s love and wants to pursue his dream of becoming a singer.

The story will center on how Martin will never give up his passion and his love for his family.

He was able to portray Martin in the series as he reminisced his relationship with his late father.

Completing the cast in this series are Joey Cosep,Jolaica Amiana, Easter Ingreso, Khryz Gian Yuson, Jan Jan Lara, Khryz Kate Yuson, Aika Young, Andrew Esotto, and Drew Esotto.

“Kab-uton Ko Ang Langit” is written, produced, and directed by Debbie Sta Cruz.

“Kab-uton ko ang Langit” will be aired on April 8 ( 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.), April 10 ( 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.), April 11 ( 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.), April 12 ( 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.).

For “Rayna sa Pamilya”, Lopez plays the character of Ken, an eldest son whose mother, played by Cebuana veteran actress Ligaya Rabago, suffers from depression.

In the series, it will show a kind Ken, until he discovered a secret about his lover and family that will cause him to take revenge.

Other cast members in the series are Maricris Mondroid, Baby Condeno, Andy Manatad, Paulus Cañete, Eli Manlangit, Shim Dagatan, and Chivas Nadela.

The story is written by Restie Jumaoas Nur and directed by Sam Constanilla.

“Rayna sa Pamilya” will be aired on April 8 ( 6 a.m to 7 a.m.), April 9 ( 6 a.m. to 7 a.m ), April 11 (1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.), and April 12 (9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.).

Other projects

This is not the first time Lopez will headline a Lenten series.

In 2019, he topbilled “Balaanong Misyon sa Gugma ug Kaluoy” with Nholy Dimpas.

Other projects he starred at CCTN were “Krus Ni Lorena” (2016) and “Kanta Drama presents The Journey” (2017).

In 2018, Lopez was named Best Actor in the

4th Sinegugma Cebuano Film Festival for his performance in the short film, “Bahandi.” /bmjo