3 Cebu City brgys told to comply with requirements for release of cash aid from City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The distribution of rice subsidy and financial assistance to Cebu City barangays is almost complete.

As of today, April 8, 2020, a total of 77 of the city’s 80 barangays already managed to claim their share of cash aid from City Hall for the purchase of relief goods which they will, later on, distribute to their constituents and personal protective equipment (PPEs) for their frontliners.

Only three barangays – Luz, Toong, and Tagbao – are yet to claim their financial assistance because of the submission of “incomplete requirements,” said a statement that was released by the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO).

Barangays are required to issue an official receipt and sign an oath of undertaking to give City Hall the assurance that the cash aid will only be spent for the intended purpose.

Because of its huge population, Barangay Luz is supposed to get financial assistance of P2 million just like barangays Kalunasan, Apas, Kamputhaw, Basak Pardo, Cogon Pardo, Punta Princessa, Kinasang-an, Duljo Fatima, and Kalubihan.

Ten of the city’s most populated barangays – Guadalupe, Tisa, Basak San Nicolas, Mambaling, Lahug, Labangon, Inayawan, Quiot, Bulacao, and Mabolo – already received P3 million each.

The mountain barangays of Toong and Tagbao are entitled to get P1 million each.

Rice subsidy

Aside from the cash assistance, the Cebu City government has already provided a total of 100,000 sacks of rice to the barangays for the food subsidy of low-income households.

On Tuesday, April 7, Barangay Mabolo returned their share of the rice subsidy which they received on April 4, 2020, because it was already spoiled and not fit for consumption.

The supplier has already replaced the spoiled rice, said the PIO advisory.

Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia told CDN Digital that what happened in Barangay Mabolo was an isolated case.

Garcia said that the supply of rice that was given to the 79 other barangays already reached its intended beneficiaries.

"The rice is okay. The public do not need to worry. What happened in Mabolo was immediately rectified," said Garcia.