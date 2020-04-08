DOH records 106 more COVID-19 cases; total surges to 3,870

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 106 more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country, raising the total to 3,870 as of April 8.

Twelve patients, meanwhile, were able to recover from the disease, bringing the total of recoveries to 96.

However, five COVID-positive individuals succumbed to the disease. The total of fatalities are now at 182, the DOH said on Wednesday.

Over 1.4 million persons worldwide are now infected with the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 as of Tuesday, April 8, 1 p.m. The United States of America still has the most number of cases at nearly 400,000.

It is followed by Spain at 141,942 cases and Italy at 135,586.

Meanwhile, the lives of 82,000 individuals were claimed by the disease and Italy remains to have the most recorded deaths with 17,127 fatalities, followed by Spain at 14,045 and France at 10,328.

However, more than 301,000 persons were able to beat COVID-19.

The highest number of recoveries in a country was reported in China with 77,525 individuals being able to conquer the disease, followed by Spain at 43,208 and Germany at 36,081.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared COVID-19 a pandemic as it started to infect hundreds of thousands of people globally.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clears up in two to three weeks. For some, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.