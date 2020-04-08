Labella: No penalty for not wearing mask, just go home

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella denied the circulating reports that those who violate the executive order on wearing masks in public places will be penalized up to P20,000.

A Facebook community page reported that Labella allegedly announced on April 7, 2020, that those who will not wear masks outside their home will be fined.

In a phone interview with Labella, he said that there was no truth to the circulating information as Executive Number 51 did not have a penalty clause.

The mayor said upon its announcement that the violators will be reprimanded and will be asked to go home instead.

The Cebu City Police Office already assured the mayor that they will implement the mask policy in all parts of the city.

“I have not directed any penalty for those not wearing masks outside. It’s not true, dili na tinood. My executive order does not have imposed penalties,” said Labella.

On the ground, Racquel Arce, the head of the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team, said that they do not apprehend people not wearing masks.

Instead, they are asked to go home before entering the market the PROBE teams are currently monitoring.

“Naay usa nagpabadlong gyod, mogara, gidala namos police station. Pero kasagaran makasabot ra, among papaulion. (There was one who was defiant, we brought him to the police station. But most of the people who understood, we allowed them to go home),” said Arce. /rcg