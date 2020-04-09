‘Buhing Kalbaryo’ special episode to be streamed online, aired on TV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The modern-day Senaculo-styled Cebuano street play of the Passion of Christ dubbed “Buhing Kalbaryo” has drawn thousands to its procession each year.

In Good Friday 2019, alone, the play gathered almost 2,000 spectators who marched from the San Nicolas Parish to the Espina Compound in Barangay Guadalupe.

Read more: Police estimates 2,000 people at Buhing Kalbaryo

The Buhing Kalbaryo, a street play on the life and death of Jesus Christ, is one of the iconic events people look forward to in Lent in downtown Cebu.

However, with the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) this year due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) scare, the Buhing Kalbaryo could not push through without risking violating the social distancing.

The Archdiocese of Cebu has also issued a decree echoing Vatican’s stance that all Lenten congregational activities are suspended to prevent people from crowding and risking the further spread of the pandemic.

Read: Holy Week 2020 goes online

Yet just like other Lenten events, Buhing Kalbaryo seeks to connect to the public through the online platform.

Niel Odchigue, the former project director of the Buhing Kalbaryo, confirmed to CDN Digital that they will be replaying the Buhing Kalbaryo plays on Facebook.

He said that the 2016 Buhing Kalbaryo will be replayed in a special episode at 12 noon on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.

This is a way for the play, which has become a significant religious tradition for downtown Cebu City residents, to continue the tradition despite the limitations of the ECQ.

The Buhing Kalbaryo will be streamed on the Facebook page Buhing Kalbaryo Livestream, and aired over local television channel Cebu Catholic Television Network.

Odchigue hopes that people who traditionally joined the Buhing Kalbaryo would take time to watch the special episode to keep the tradition alive.

This year would have been the 23rd year of the Buhing Kalbaryo to play on the streets. /bmjo