Red Cross in Southern Leyte comes up with ‘drumvatory’

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – Since washing of hands is the first line of defense against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), frontliners like the Philippine Red Cross came up with an innovative “drumvatory” project that utilizes old drums for washing stations.

The drumvatory are portable handwashing stations intended for public markets and hospitals in this province, said Jonas Maco, Red Cross chapter administrator in Southern Leyte.

Drumvatory is composed of discarded metal drums transformed into lavatory or faucet system at a very affordable cost.

“It is the cheapest and most accessible form of health care. In an effort to promote personal hygiene to combat the virus,” Maco added.

He said that the drumvatory project actually came up after the shortage of supply of alcohol.

They also make handwashing stations out of used tires.

The idea of portable handwashing station was initiated by PRC staff, volunteers, and donors, and they are willing to share the technology so other groups may replicate it.

“We cannot do everything but we can do something, to combat the unseen enemy,” said the Red Cross chapter administrator. /bmjo