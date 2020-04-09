BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in PH breach 4,000 mark; now at 4,076

MANILA, Philippines — With 206 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) recorded on Thursday, the total has surpassed the 4,000 mark at 4,076.

Meanwhile, more than 200 COVID-19 patients have died of the disease as the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 21 new deaths, raising the death toll to 203.

A record-high day-to-day increase in recoveries was also posted on Thursday, with 28 new patients beating the disease, bringing the total to 124 recoveries.

