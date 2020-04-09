BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in PH breach 4,000 mark; now at 4,076
MANILA, Philippines — With 206 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) recorded on Thursday, the total has surpassed the 4,000 mark at 4,076.
Meanwhile, more than 200 COVID-19 patients have died of the disease as the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 21 new deaths, raising the death toll to 203.
A record-high day-to-day increase in recoveries was also posted on Thursday, with 28 new patients beating the disease, bringing the total to 124 recoveries.
/MUF
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.