World’s top animation festival moves online over virus

The world’s top animated film festival was canceled Tuesday because of the coronavirus, but organizers said they would hold an online version instead.

The Annecy Festival in eastern France is the latest in a string of major cultural events to be canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 60th annual gathering was due to start on June 15.

The organizers said they were working on staging an online version of the festival “which would allow access to the films,” with the line-up to be announced on April 15.

The South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, came up with a similar solution, showing its films on Amazon Prime.

The Cannes film festival, the world’s biggest, still hangs in the balance after it was postponed from May until the end of June. RGA

RELATED STORIES:

World’s largest jazz festival in Montreal canceled due to pandemic

Not so funny: Edinburgh festivals canceled for first time

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.