Patient CV28’s wife admitted for flu-like symptoms

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – The wife of patient CV28 was admitted to a hospital here on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after she manifested flu-like symptoms but it was only today, April 9, that the incident was confirmed,

Dr. Liland Estacion, commander of the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases- Incident Command System ( IATF-EID-ICS) confirmed to CDN Digital that the wife had sore throat a day before the end of the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Estacion said the wife and the 10-year old daughter of patient CV28 tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Meanwhile, Bagacay Barangay Captain Vincent Perigua said the 10-year old daughter is now left alone in the house.

“Naay mohatud ug pagkaon sa bata. Ang problema namo mitawag ang iyaan pero dili makuha ang bata kay wala pay clearance sa DOH,” Perigua told CDN Digital.

Perigua added the daughter did not show any symptoms of the dreaded disease. /rcg