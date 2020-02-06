Radiohead announces weekly archival streaming series

British band Radiohead launched the Radiohead Public Library earlier this year, offering privileged access to music videos, live TV performances and full-length concerts as well as their quarterly w.a.s.t.e. newsletters.

“Radiohead.com has always been infuriatingly uninformative and unpredictable. We have now, predictably, made it incredibly informative. We present: the RADIOHEAD PUBLIC LIBRARY,” they tweeted back in January to announce the Radiohead Public Library.

As billions of people have been instructed to stay at home amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Thom Yorke and his bandmates have now announced that they will stream concert films from their Library on YouTube.

“Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several live shows from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel. We will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from the current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No one knows,” the band wrote in their social media.

Each week, the band will post an archival show from their Radiohead Public Library onto their YouTube channel, starting this Thursday, April 9 at 5 p.m. EST with "Live From a Tent in Dublin".

The concert was shot on October 8, 2000, at the Punchestown Racecourse in County Kildare, Ireland, where the band performed 23 songs spanning their catalogue.

Among them were cuts from their fourth studio album “Kid A” which was released just a week prior to the show.

In addition to launching a new weekly streaming series, Ed O’Brien is gearing towards the release of his debut solo album, “Earth”, on April 17.

The guitarist previewed his first LP under the moniker EOB with the previously-issued singles, “Shangri-La”, “Brasil” and “Olympik”. JB