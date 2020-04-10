It’s safe to give birth in hospitals amid COVID-19 crisis, DOH assures

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has assured expectant mothers that it is safe to give birth in hospitals and other health facilities despite the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

The agency stressed that hospitals are following strict infection prevention and control measures against COVID-19.

“Huwag tayong mangamba na manganak sa ospital. Ang ating mga ospital ay may mahigpit na infection prevention and control measures. Hindi nito pababayaan ang kalusugan niyo at ni baby,” the DOH said in an infographic posted on its Facebook account Thursday.

“Ginagawa nila ang lahat ng kanilang makakaya upang makapagbigay ng dekalidad na birthing services habang patuloiy ang paglaban ng ating bansa kontra COVID-19,” it added.