Lapu official warns Easter Sunday beachgoers of penalties

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Planning a beach outing in Lapu-Lapu City on Easter Sunday?

Be warned of fines amounting to at least P1, 000 each.

Those who don’t have cash will be asked to clean the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) special area located at the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, said Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Resort operators, who will allow the entry of beachgoers, also risk losing their business permits, he said.

“Private Beach Resorts will be properly warned on Saturday morning by Lapu-Lapu City Police Office – Tourist Division to avoid (the) problem on their business permits,” said Bañacia’s FB post.

He added that buses that will be used as temporary detention cells will also be stationed near beach fronts.

In a Facebook post, Bañacia said that all beaches in Lapu-Lapu City are covered by the 24-hour curfew imposed by the city government in line with its effort to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

“#Don’t try going to the beach tomorrow or Easter Sunday for the penalty (is) harsh,” Bañacia added.