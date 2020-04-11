Swimming in Cebu’s beaches, bodies of water banned during ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in effect, swimming and other leisure activities in beaches and other bodies of water in Cebu province are prohibited.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Saturday, April 11, 2020, issued Executive Order (EO) No. 5-L that effectively bans the entry of visitors to public and private beaches, waterfalls, rivers, and other bodies of water.

“It is imperative that a prohibition on persons swimming in beaches and other bodies of water, including the gathering persons therein; is implemented in order to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” Garcia stated in her recent order.

The governor’s EO came on the eve of Easter Sunday when most Filipinos are expected to frolic at the beach to celebrate.

In Roman Catholicism, Easter Sunday also marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and the end of the Lenten season.

The new measure also instructs law enforcers from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in assisting the reinforcement of the order.

“All chiefs of police are directed to implement the prohibition on the entry…” Garcia said.

At a press conference, Garcia warned those who will be violating the new order can face penalties of P5,000 or one-year imprisonment or both.

She said going to the beach and other ecotourism spots in Cebu constitutes as non-essential trips, and a violation of the mandatory home quarantine imposed to everyone./dbs