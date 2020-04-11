Gov orders police to monitor beaches in time of Easter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos who are planning to spend their Easter Sundays on the beaches are warned.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced at a press conference on Black Saturday, April 11, 2020, that she had directed police to strictly monitor shorelines as Easter Sunday was approaching.

“Make no mistake, I have ordered our police in the province to monitor the beaches. I will be coming up (with) a separate EO (Executive Order) to arrest those who will be caught going to the beaches,” said Garcia in Cebuano.

“As I’ve said, if you want to go and swim in the beach, stay underwater. Don’t even bother resurfacing otherwise I’ll have you arrested,” she added.

Frolicking at the beach to celebrate Easter Sunday has been a tradition for most Filipinos who observe Holy Week until the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic occurred.

Cebu island has a total of 34 COVID-19 cases as of April 11, 2020.

In Roman Catholicism, Easter Sunday marks the day when Jesus Christ has resurrected, and ultimately the end of Lent season.

Penalties

With the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in effect, non-essential trips such as beach outings are not allowed as everyone, except for those given exemptions such as frontline workers combating COVID-19, is ordered to stay in their homes.

The ECQ in Cebu province, through the issuance of Executive Order (EO) No. 5-O, was put in place as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Provincial Board (PB) also passed an ordinance penalizing anyone caught violating such EO.

“Violators are faced with penalties amounting to P5,000 or imprisonment up to one year or both,” said Garcia.

Cebu province is also a popular tourist destination, both for local and foreign tourists, due to its kilometers-long pristine, white shorelines and crystal-clear seawaters.| dbs