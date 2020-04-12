26 from Bayawan City nabbed for ECQ violation

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental–Policemen arrested at least 26 individuals whom they found loitering the coastal area of Barangay Suba in Bayawan City on Black Saturday, a violation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), said that the arrested individuals included 12 minors, who were immediately sent home to their parents.

However, the 14 adults, who are now detained will face charges for the violation of Republic Act No. 11332 or the Law on Reporting Communicable Diseases.

Violators of the law may be fined P20,000 to P50, 000 or face imprisonment of not less than one month but not more than six months or both at the discretion of the court.

Entoma said that no arrests were made as of noontime today, Easter Sunday, when a lot of people were expected to head for the beaches.

“Wa pa koy nadawat report from the cops. Basin effective ang recorida nila last Friday and Saturday and the arrest of 14 persons in Bayawan and the early morning deployment of patrol cars along the shoreline,” Entoma added.

(As of noontime today, I haven’t received information on arrested individuals. Maybe the recorida that they did on Friday and Saturday, the arrest of the 14 adults in Bayawan, and the early morning deployment of patrol cars to man the shorelines helped discouraged people from visiting beaches.)

Bayawan police led by Police Colonel Judy Mar Bonilla coordinated with Police Major Roland Lavisto of the Philippine Coast Guard for the conduct of seaborne patrols here.

Entoma said they also tapped the help of barangays officials in going after beachgoers.

“Nagpatabang mi sa barangay officials. Gawas lang kung dunay barangay officials magpabuyag maoy among unahon ug dakop” Entoma warned.

(We also sought the assistance of barangay officials. But we will be arresting them if we find out that there are barangay officials also going to the beach today.) / dcb