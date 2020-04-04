Chan to Oponganons: Stay at home so we could win fight vs COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has reiterated his request for Oponganons to stay at home while the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) remains in effect.

In a Facebook post, Chan said that his administration will never win the fight against the dreaded coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) if city residents will continue to go out of their homes.

“Akong gihangyo ang mga Oponganon nga seryosohon ang atong mga balaod kay dakong seryoso ang atong kontra. Wala kitay palabyon mi isa nga makalapas niini. Dili kita molampos sa pakigbisog aning makamatay nga sakit kung dili nako makuha ang inyung kooperasyon,” Chan said on FB.

(I am appealing to the Oponganons to take the ECQ seriously because we are faced with a big threat. We will not spare anyone caught violating the ECQ. And, we will never succeed in our fight against this deadly disease if you do not cooperate with me.)

Lapu-Lapu City already recorded three COVID-19 positive cases. Two of the patients were already discharged from the hospital and sent back home to their respective families.

Still, Chan said that their fight against COVID-19 is not yet over thus the need to continue to implement the ECQ.

On Easter Sunday, policemen in Lapu-Lapu City arrested 12 individuals for loitering in beach resorts.

Each of the arrested individuals will be asked to pay fines of P1, 000.

Photos below were grabbed from the Facebook page of Junard “Ahong” Chan.