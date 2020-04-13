Magnitude 3.5 earthquake felt in Antique

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least two earthquakes were felt in parts of the Visayas this Monday morning, April 13, 2020.

At 9:22 a.m. today, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake jolted parts of Antique province, Western Visayas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The ground-shaking was experienced at Intensity 1 in San Jose de Buenavista, Sebaste, and Culasi, Antique.

Intensity 1, under the Phivolcs intensity scale, is considered as scarcely perceptible and may only oscillate still water.

Phivolcs said in its earthquake bulleting issued 9:30 a.m. that the tectonic earthquake’s epicenter was some 18 kilometers north of Patnongon, Antique.

Meanwhile, another magnitude 3.3 earthquake was also logged in Northern Samar at 8:33 a.m. today. This time, its epicenter was some 116 kilometers north of Mapanas town. / dcb