Gov’t troops engage NPA rebels in a gunfight in Agusan del Norte

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- Suspected members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) attacked the community security patrol of the 29th Infantry (Matatag) Battalion of the 4th Infantry (Diamond) Division in Barangay Cuyago, Jabonga, Agusan del Norte, Monday morning April 13, 2020.

The first encounter happened 11:20 this morning between the two forces which lasted for about five minutes.

At around 11:35 a 15-minute encounter ensued between the government forces and more or less 18 rebels believed to be members of Samahang Yunit Pampropaganda-16A (SYP16A), Guerilla Front-16 (GF16), North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) under Samuel Batikan a.k.a. “Albren” a military report said.

The government troops were in the area as they were responding to reports regarding the alleged extortion activities of the communist terrorists in the said barangay when they encountered the rebels.

The encounter resulted in the recovery of four (4) rolls of detonating cords, three (3) magazines for AK-47 with 30 serviceable ammunition, and assorted empty shells for AK-47 and M-16 rifles.

The report added the CNTs suffered heavy losses as evidenced by the bloodstains in the encounter site and withdrawal route.

No casualties were recorded on the government side.

Major General Franco Nemesio Gacal, 4th Infantry Division commander urged everyone to be vigilant against the rebel group amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) scare.

“We urge everyone to remain vigilant against the treacherous actions of the CNTs. Despite the call for solidarity in addressing a common enemy, COVID-19, the CNTs remain a threat to our communities. Support your government to put an end to the more than 5-decade long senseless killings and heinous crimes of the CNTs against humanity,” Gacal said. /rcg