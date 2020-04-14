Gov’t troops repack relief goods for NegOr COVID-19 victims

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – In the spirit of Bayanihan, the 11th Infantry (Lapu-Lapu) Battalion together with other law enforcement agencies assisted the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) in the repacking of assorted relief goods for families affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Aside from conducting joint mobile patrols with the PNP and manning the different QCPs in the province, the 11IB also sent troops to assist the different LGUs in hauling, repacking, and distributing of relief goods to various municipalities and cities in the second and third districts of the province.

Mr. John Marc Salatandre, Manager, Warehouseman VI of DSWD – Field Office VII in a statement, said their office badly needs manpower from the different law enforcement agencies in the repacking to fastrack the distribution of the relief goods.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the 11th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army and other Inter-Agency Task Force members for helping us to speed up the repacking of relief goods,” Salatandre said.

Lieutenant Colonel Ramir Redosendo, commanding officer of the 11IB said, “Extending help and support to all government’s relief efforts especially in times of crisis is part of our mandate of serving the people and securing the land. Rest assured that your 11th Infantry Battalion will continue to help you fight COVID-19 and will make our unit available for you at any time of the day.”

The goods from the DSWD will be distributed to the families affected by the ECQ implemented by the Provincial Government of Negros Oriental. /rcg