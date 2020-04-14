BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in PH reach 5,223

MANILA, Philippines — There are now over 5,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 291 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total cases to 5,223 as of 4 p.m. of April 14.

The disease has also claimed the life of 20 more individuals, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 335.

The DOH also recorded 53 new recoveries, raising the total of patients beating COVID-19 to 295.

Edited by JPV

