Capitol promises P500 hazard pay to reporting employees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government will be releasing a P500 hazard pay to employees who continue to report to work during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The hazard pay is in addition to the employees’ daily pay.

Since the start of the ECQ last March 30, 2020, most offices in Cebu Capitol have been operating on skeletal forces, except for offices that provide emergency services such as the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Provincial Social Welfare Office.

During their first online session on Monday, April 13, 2020, members of the Cebu Provincial Board authorized Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to grant the P500 hazard pay to the employees of the Capitol who continue to report for work despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health risk.

According to a news release posted on Vice Governor Hilario Davide III’s Facebook page, job order and contract of service employees of the Capitol are also entitled to receive the hazard pay. / dcb