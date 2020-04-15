DOLE relaxes documentary requirements for CAMP availment

CEBU CITY, Philippines —More workers are expected to avail of the financial assistance under the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) after the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) decided to relax its documentary requirements.

A press statement posted by DOLE-7 on its Facebook page said that the companies that would like to have their workers avail of the CAMP assistance can already do so even in the absence of a company payroll as per Labor Advisory No. 12, series of 2020 issued by Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

In lieu of the required company payroll, affected establishments can submit any of the following: • Workers’ Pay Slip or a verifiable handwritten Pay Slip; • Proof of payment of wages via logbook or ledger; • Employment Contract; • Cash Voucher of Petty Cash Voucher; • Authority to Debit Account sent by employer to bank for the wage of the employees; • SSS, Philhealth, and PAG-IBIG Alphalist or List of Remittances; • BIR Form 2316; or • List of Employees with 13th Month Pay.

According to DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton, any of the above-mentioned documents will do and must be submitted together with a letter of intent and the establishment report, where all forms can be downloaded at ro7.dole.gov.ph.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2o2o, DOLE-7 has already disbursed a total of P109,725,000 to 21,945 workers coming from 1,199 approved establishments. These figures included those that were previously released on March 30 and April 11 respectively.

The DOLE-7 maintains a running/accumulated data of establishments reporting to have implemented flexible work arrangements and the affected workers. The department also has a running data of establishments, whose applications have been approved on CAMP as well as the workers benefited.

For documents or applications related to the availment of the CAMP, clients are advised to contact the following numbers and send documents to: • For companies located within the Cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapulapu- (032) 513-2566/ (032) 324-3317/ [email protected]; • For companies in Cebu Province outside the Cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapulapu- (032) 513-2158 / (032) 266-7424/ (032)/ (032) 213-2158/[email protected]; • For companies located in the Province of Negros Oriental- (035) 226-2778 / (035) 422-9741/[email protected]; • For companies in Siquijor- (035) 480-9244/[email protected]; and • For companies located in Bohol- (038) 501-0277 (038) 411-0806/[email protected]

The CAMP covers workers in private establishments, whose income has been negatively impacted by COVID-19. / dcb