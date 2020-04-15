So. Leyte taps old provincial hospital as possible isolation facility

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – Even if the city of Maasin and the entire province of Southern Leyte have no more persons under investigation (PUIs), the provincial government here has prepared the old provincial hospital located in downtown Maasin as an isolation facility just in case the province will have COVID-19 patients.

Feliciano Matibag Jr., Southern Leyte chief of the Department of Health (DoH) inspected the old hospital building this morning, April 15, 2020, to ensure that it would be ready to take in COVID-19 patients anytime.

“No we are not expecting any patients but the Interior Department are ordering LGUs to have isolation areas to be ready as a contingency for COVID-19 cases,” Matibag told CDN Digital this morning.

There are 19 rooms being prepared as isolation areas in the second floor of the two-storey bldg.

The ground floor will be dedicated to health workers who will tend to patients just in case there will be COVID-19 cases in the province. /rcg