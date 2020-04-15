Ahong undergoes voluntary 3-day home quarantine

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has subjected himself to a three-day home quarantine while he waits for the results of the swab test conducted on him this morning, April 15, 2020.

Chan underwent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing, wherein a swab sample was collected from the mayor by health officials.

He said that the result of the COVID-19 test will come out three days after.

Chan explained that he did this to ensure his health and safety, especially that he is on-hand in distributing assistance to Oponganons who are in need during this time that an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is in effect due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was advised to stay at home for three days, samtang nagpaabot ta sa resulta sa test,” Chan said.

Chan also asked Oponganons to pray for him that his COVID-19 test will turn out negative.

While being subjected to home quarantine, Chan assured Oponganons that he will continue to give services through the city’s Emergency Hotline.

The City’s Emergency hotline numbers are: 0961-731-7999 and 0961-729-3000 for Smart subscribers; 0916-704-0391 and 0916-441-6690 for Globe subscribers; 0932-104-1164 for Sun subscribers; and 340-2124 for a landline connection./rcg