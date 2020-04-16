DILG issues show cause orders against local gov’t executives violating ECQ  

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Misamis Oriental—The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has issued show cause orders (SCOs) against Bukidnon Governor Jose Maria Zubiri, two other governors and four mayors for allegedly violating the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) guidelines issued by the national government.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año gave the local executives 48 hours to submit a written explanation stating clearly why no administrative cases should be filed against them for negligence, dereliction of duty, and violation of the Bayanihan Act.

Año said if the local officials fail to submit their written explanations, criminal charges will be filed against them by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and administrative charges will also be lodged against them.

In its televised report, GMA 7 identified the local executives as Zubiri; Abra Governor Jocelyn Bernos; Antigue Governor Rhodora Cadiao; Noveleta, Cavite town Mayor Dino Reyes Chua; Talisay, Batangas town Mayor Gerry Natanahan; Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino; and Dao, Cavite town Mayor Ernesto Escutin.

The TV report cited hampering the flow of trucks with essential cargoes; stopping food production; not enforcing social distancing; and not allowing the return of an OFW despite a health permit, as among the reasons why they were cited by the DILG.

“As directed by the President himself, we will not go easy on local government officials who will violate the prescribed directives during the ECQ,” Año said.

In Misamis Oriental, police have defied orders from Governor Yevgeny Emano and the Tagoloan local government requiring workers to present health permits at the quarantine checkpoints.

Police Lieutenant Theofratus Pia, spokesperson of PNP Misamis Oriental, said the PNP manning these checkpoints will not require workers to present health permits, especially if they fall under the exempted category issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID).

The task force exempts workers in basic services and delivery of goods and other necessities, and authorized government officials.

Also exempted are medical, funeral, emergency responders, security, Workers of banks, delivery personnel, utilities personnel such as in telecommunications, water, and electricity and journalists.

“These people are exempted. All they have to do is present their IDs at the checkpoints,” Pia said.

Pia advised those exempted to talk to the PNP officer in charge of the quarantine checkpoints if barangay or municipal health workers demand health permits from them.

He said health workers could not even stop these workers even if they enter the towns or barangay.

“Its clear on the simplified guidelines. Unless the workers exhibit symptoms of COVID 19, their movements shall not be hampered,” Pia said.

The PNP explanation came after Governor Emano and Tagoloan town officials required workers from Cagayan de Oro to secure health permits and barangay passes.

The workers have to secure health permits costing at P225 each at the Cagayan de Oro City Health office. /bmjo