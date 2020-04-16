Armed drug dealer arrested in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A suspected drug dealer was arrested by police in a drug operation in Sitio Kabatoan, Barangay Pajac here shortly past midnight on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

A police team from the Mactan Police Station, led by its Station Chief Police Major Narciso Abapo, conducted the buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of the drug dealer, who was identified as Jake Stephen Paray, 25, and a resident of the area.

Police recovered from Paray three medium sized plastic sachets of suspected shabu estimated to worth P10,000 based on the Dangerous Drugs Board value.

Also recovered from the suspect was an unlicensed .357 revolver with two live ammunition.

According to Abapo, the suspect is said to be related with the Arvin Paray drug group of Bacayan, Cebu City.

The suspect is currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Holding Cell pending the filing of charges. /bmjo