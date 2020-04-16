The workplace after lockdown: Fewer meetings, more toilet lids

Around the world, countries are hitting their coronavirus peaks and starting to grapple with questions about when and how to reopen their economies.

But those people fortunate enough to have not lost their jobs should be prepared for a “new normal” when they finally go back to work, say experts.

Here is a preview of what to expect.

Counseling provided?

The pandemic has already extracted a devastating death toll, particularly in the hardest-hit region New York, and the onus for providing counseling may fall to great extent on employers.

“Don’t forget a lot of people are gonna go back to work having lost family members,” said Marc Wilkenfeld, a doctor who specializes in occupational medicine at NYU Langone Health.

“I think the bigger companies or even the smaller companies are going to need to address these issues, because you do want a workforce coming back healthy, physically and mentally.”

Toilet lids, better plumbing

Workplaces will continue to hammer home the message to wash hands regularly and thoroughly, said Brown.

Often touched surfaces will be cleaned more frequently, but greater attention will need to be placed on keeping bathrooms clean and improving plumbing, since there is some evidence that the coronavirus can be spread via feces.

A recent Lancet paper recommended “do not ignore unexplained foul smells in bathrooms, kitchens, or wash areas” and included tips for improving plumbing like having functioning U-bends that prevent the outflow of sewage gases.

One step toward mitigating the risk is flushing the toilet with the lid down, since a flush can release up to 80,000 contaminated droplets and leave them suspended in the air for hours if it’s not covered, according to a recent Hong Kong study.

But many toilets in modern workspaces lack lids–a trend that may be reversed.

Who returns first

People over the age of 65 or who have underlying conditions like heart disease or diabetes are at higher risk for complications arising from COVID-19–and their return to offices will come later.

“When people start to go back to work, I think that it’s going to be that not everyone goes back at the same time,” Wilkenfeld said.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.