Mayor asks constituents to cultivate idle lands  

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – Sogod town Mayor Imelda Tan has called on her constituents to join the LGUs food security program to help fight food shortage issues that may arise from the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“We really didn’t know when this pandemic will end since there is no vaccine yet to stop Covid-19,” said Tan in her FB page. “So we urge you to go into farming and cultivate our idle lands.”

“While it’s true that our government has given us relief assistance, it is, however, not enough since our country is not that rich,” Tan pointed out.

The local government of Sogod town is implementing the Sogod Self-Sustaining Food Security Program as a way of helping the government in the time of the crisis.

“We have to work and plant vegetables to survive,” the mayor added.

The town has already established communal gardens in seven barangays: San Miguel, Pandan, Concepcion I & II, Olisihan, Kanangkaan, and Hibod-hibod.

Tan extends her gratitude to the land owners who let famers cultivate idle lands.

To landowners who wish to participate the town’s food security program, they could approach their barangay officials or Department of Agriculture so that they will be provided with vegetable and corn seed, organic fertilizers, tractors, and technical assistance.

“We are all in this together, so let’s help one another during this trying time. We cannot do this alone and we need all of your cooperation. Keep safe & God bless us,” Tan concluded her message.