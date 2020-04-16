Ways to beat the summer heat

The increase in temperature and humidity can now be felt by everyone as the summer season is finally here.

This summer heat is not just hard on our bodies, it can affect our moods and electric bills as well.

While some can stay cool by just turning on their air conditioning units, not everyone has that option.

So whether you’ve never had air conditioning or you’re trying to reduce your energy use, here are a few suggestions for staying cool, even without the use of air conditioning.

Optimize your windows

Summer may be the ideal season for natural light, but letting that sunshine in can heat up your home faster. Closing your curtains and blinds can reduce the amount of heat that passes into your home by as much as 45 percent, according to a study in the US.

So if you don’t have air conditioning, consider keeping your blinds and curtains closed during the day to keep out those warm rays, especially during peak hours between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Take a cold bath or shower

Use a cool bath or shower to lower your body temperature. Start by getting your hair wet—you don’t necessarily have to full-on wash it, but getting your head cooled off first will feel good if you feel really hot.

Roll a DIY air conditioner

Filipinos are known for being resourceful, and their idea of a DIY air conditioner just might be the key to beating the summer heat without spending a lot. Try placing a bowl of ice in front of a fan, it can mimic the cooling effects of an air conditioning unit. In addition to promoting air circulation in your home, the fan will also be spreading cold air. To increase the ice surface exposed to hot air, use a strainer.

Change your bedsheets

Not only does seasonally switching your bedding freshen up a room, but it’s also a great way to keep cool. Avoid using textiles like flannel sheets and fleece blankets as they are better used for insulation. The use of cotton is a smarter choice for this summer season as it breathes easier and stays cooler.

If you have an extra budget, you can try and invest in special “cool” pillows that are made from materials like silicone, polyurethane, or buckwheat. They have a naturally occurring air space between them, so they won’t hold on to your body heat like conventional pillows.

Keep yourself cool

If your forefathers managed to survive a lifetime without the use of AC units, so can you. From sipping tasty iced drinks to applying a cold cloth to your cooling zones, there are a lot of ways in keeping yourselves cool. Focus your cold packs and wet bandanas on your cooling zones – your forehead, neck, and wrists, for faster relief. You also have to dress for the weather so one should wear loose-fitting clothes at the hottest time of the day.

Let the night air in

During summer months, temperatures may drop during the night. So to make the most of these refreshing hours, try to open the windows in your room before you go to bed. You can also try to strategically set up your fans near the window to force the perfect cross breeze. Just be sure to close the windows and blinds before things get too hot in the morning.