800 police and military personnel to help secure Cebu City’s streets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 800 police and military personnel were deployed to man the streets of Cebu City starting Friday morning, April 17, 2020, to make sure that all provisions of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) are strictly enforced.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said that the men will be conducting foot patrols in the interior portions of the barangays as well as help in manning the checkpoints. They are also tasked to ensure that social distancing is observed in all public areas, that the wearing of masks is observed and that only Authorized Person Outside their Residence (APOR) are out on the streets.

“Adto ni sila ibutang sa mga interior barangays para mo badlong ug mo pahimangno sa mga tawo sa social distancing wearing of facemask para ma observe sa katawhan,” said Ligan.

Of the 800 deployed personnel, 60 were augmented from the Central Command while the rest came from the crisis response battalion of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Although the deployed personnel were tasked to supervise the whole city, Ligan said that the focus area would be Barangay Luz, where the most number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases are recorded.

Ligan added that aside from making sure that ECQ provisions are being followed, the deployed personnel are also directed to arrest those who will violate the rules.

While the deployment is focused more on preventing the further spread of the virus in Barangay Luz, Ligan said that he has instructed the 800 personnel to always be on the lookout for criminals who might take advantage of the situation. /rcg