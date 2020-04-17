NEDA chief resigns due to ‘differences’ with other Cabinet members

MANILA, Philippines — Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia on Friday announced his decision to step down from his post, citing “personal reasons” and “differences in development philosophy” with some members of the Duterte Cabinet.

“After reflection during Holy Week, and consultations with my family and close colleagues, I have decided to resign from my post as Secretary of Socioeconomic Planning. This is due partly to personal reasons and partly to differences in development philosophy with a few of my fellow Cabinet members,” Pernia said in a statement.

Pernia‘s resignation as the administration’s chief economist and head of the state planning agency National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) came as the country grapples with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He was even in the thick of preparing for a “new normal” post-COVID-19.

The 76-year-old Cabinet official was appointed as NEDA chief in July 2016 when President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office.

“I would like to thank the President for appointing me to the position. It has been an honor and privilege to have served the country under his administration for the past nearly four years,” Pernia said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said Duterte has accepted Pernia’s resignation and announced that Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua will serve as acting NEDA chief.

‘Fired?’

Last Sunday, rumors swirled around that Pernia was supposedly “fired,” but he denied such reports.

“I must also thank my Neda family for their trust and confidence in my leadership of the agency in crafting and pursuing the goals of the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2017-2022 towards our country’s Ambisyon Natin 2040, as well as evaluating and reviewing flagship infrastructure projects for approval by the President-chaired Neda Board and their eventual implementation,” Pernia said.

“I leave Neda knowing that we have initiated and implemented meaningful changes that will help the country overcome these challenging times and on to a higher growth trajectory,” he added.

Asked by the Inquirer if he was consulted by Pernia before tendering his resignation, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III replied: “No, he didn’t.”

Also asked if the President Duterte accept Pernia’s resignation, Dominguez said: “I don’t know the answer to your second question.”

Just last Tuesday, Pernia told the Inquirer that Neda was crafting the interventions deemed necessary to revive both consumer and business confidence when the COVID-19 lockdowns were dismantled.

“We’re still with phase one: rebuilding consumer confidence; phase two: restoring business optimism; phase three: adapting to a new normal—recover as one. There will be a dashboard for each phase. Phase one dashboard to be completed on April 16,” Pernia said.

