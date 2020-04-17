CPPO vows to work harder amid gov’s support

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) will work ever harder so the Cebuanos can rest peacefully in their homes during this enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of CPPO, said this after the announcement of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia about shouldering P500,000 worth of health insurance for each CPPO personnel.

Read more: Capitol to shoulder P500k insurance for all provincial police

According to Mariano, the announcement of the governor has inspired them to continuously serve the community amid these trying times.

“Asahan lalo ng ating Cebu Province, mga constituents natin dito, na ipag-papatuloy ng Cebu Provincial Police Office ang aming tapat, tapang, pagmamahal at malasakit na serbesyo ng ating mamamayan,” said Mariano.

(We promise our Cebu province and its constituents that we, the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) will continue to service you faithfully, courageously, lovingly and passionately.)

Mariano said that the health insurance Garcia promised to provide would be a big help most especially to the family of the policemen whom they had not often seen these days due to the call of public service.

“Kahit malayo tayong lahat sa ating pamilya, hindi rin magkakaroon ng agam-agam ang ating mga pamilya na meron tayong insurance o maaring hindi natin iisipin yung gastosin,” said Mariano.

(Even if we are far from our families, our families would not have to worry about us not having insurance and they would not have to worry anymore about possible expenses [if something will happen to us in the course of doing our duty].)

The support of the government and the public, which were shown in the donations in any kind that were sent their way, have kept them to be more effective with their responsibilities.

The CPPO currently has more than 2,000 force including those of the non-uniformed personnel.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, also expressed his gratitude for the full support of Garcia not only with shouldering the health insurance of the police but with the governor’s office also giving free flu vaccine shots to 500 personnel of the PRO-7.

Ferro said the vaccine would give the police a boost in their immune system that would last for a year which would at least help them become immune to the flu.

Although not all personnel were given the vaccine, Ferro said he was hoping that soon all the PRO-7 men would also be given the vaccine./dbs