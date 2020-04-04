Lapu now has 10 COVID-19 cases with addition of 2 more City Hall employees

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Two more City Hall employees were added to Lapu-Lapu City’s list of COVID-19 cases.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said that the two – a male and a female employee- were the latest addition to the city’s list that now totals to 10 confirmed cases.

CDRRMO personnel led by Bañacia already isolated the homes of two new coronavirus patients that are respectively located in Barangays Marigondon and Agus on Friday, April 18, 2020.

On the same day, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cebu. These are located in Mandaue City – 3, Cebu City – 2 and Lapu-Lapu City -2.

In a Facebook post, Friday night, Bañacia said the newly confirmed cases in their city involve “city employees who risk their lives so that others may live.”

Earlier, another City Hall employee, who was involved in the repacking of relief goods, also tested positive for COVID-19. The employee who is also from Barangay Marigondon is a co-worker of the two new COVID-19 cases, Bañacia said.

CDRRMO personnel already visited the homes of the two new COVID-19 patients on Friday for disinfection and to talk to their family members on the need to isolate them.

Bañacia is asking the public not to consider residents of COVID-19 affected communities as “enemies” but “victims” of the dreaded disease.

He is also asking those who are residing in neighboring communities to always be cautious.

“Those outside the quarantine (areas) don’t mean they were free from the virus. Completely Wrong. They have the high chance to develop symptoms and be sick with Covid-19,” Bañacia said.

“We appealed to everyone to exercise utmost self-discipline to avoid from being infected by the virus and ultimately die. We are not enemies. Out common enemy is Covid-19. So, let’s cooperate before we get infected and die.”

Photos below were grabbed from the Facebook page of Nagiel Bañacia.