Gwen reports 7 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced in a press conference this afternoon, April 18, 2020, the seven new COVID-19 cases that were recorded in Cebu province.

This now brings to a total of 179 the confirmed COVID-19 cases here and a total of 187 in the entire Central Visayas.

Garcia said three of these cases were from Mandaue City while two each came from the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu.

Mandaue City’s new cases were from Barangays Casuntingan – 2 and Cambaro -1.

The new cases that were reported in Cebu City came from Sitio Zapatera in Barangay Luz, the epicenter of the infection in the city, and in Barangay Hipodromo.

The two new cases in Lapu-Lapu City are yet to be disclosed by Mayor Junard Chan.

Garcia said she will leave it to the chief executives to make a public disclosure of COVID-19 cases in their localities.

She said a total of 220 specimens were tested at the subnational level laboratory here on Saturday, of which nine tested positive for the deadly virus.

However, the governor said two of the nine COVID-19 cases are repeat tests or samples that were taken from patients who earlier tested positive of the infection. This means that the new COVID-19 cases for the day is only seven. / dcb