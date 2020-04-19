NFA: So. Leyte has enough rice supply for the duration of ECQ

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte –- The National Food Authority (NFA) here has assured Southern Leytenos that they have ample supply of the staple food during the heightened community quarantine until the next delivery of rice from Ilo-ilo city.

Lorna Ordiz, NFA manager, gave this assurance in a phone interview aired live in station DYDM.

According to her, they already released around 30,000 sacks to the different LGUs in the province and five other towns in Leyte province that are under NFA Maasin.

“There’s really no need to go panic-buying because we have enough supply of rice for the entire province,” said Ordiz, adding that NFA rice costs P1,250 per sack.

Read more: Southern Leyte tightens border controls amid 1st COVID-19 case in Leyte

Our office is open all the time including our warehouses in St. Bernard and Baybay City, Ordiz said.

“We still have around 5,000 sacks left ,but in a few weeks time, 20,000 sacks will be delivered here from Ilo-ilo,” she said.

Ordiz said that they were buying dried palay from our farmers here at P19 per kilo, which was two pesos higher than their previous P17.00 per kilo.

She told the farmers that if they would want to sell their palay, all they would have to do would be to text or contact them through their hotline number, 0917-572-7674 and that their office would help them transport their palay./dbs