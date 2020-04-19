COVID-19 in Lapu-Lapu now at 11 as CV count nears 200-mark

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are now 190 confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Central Visayas as they reported three more individuals infected with it on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) confirmed the earlier findings of the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) that two new cases, with one mortality, were logged in the city.

“One of the confirmed cases died, resulting to total deaths of nine (in the region),” they said.

The DOH-7 also recorded one additional COVID-19 case in Lapu-Lapu City, bringing its total to 11.

The agency said there were 118 samples tested at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for Sunday, and four of which came out positive.

“There are four (4) positive results which included one (1) repeat test of a previously confirmed positive,” the DOH-7 stated in their coronavirus bulletin.

As of Sunday, a total of 2,743 specimens from the region have been examined at the VSMMC, the subnational laboratory here qualified to conduct COVID-19 tests.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella had already announced that one of the new COVID-19 cases in Barangay Mambaling succumbed to the death before the confirmatory results were released.

This development broke Cebu City and Central Visayas’ two-week streak of no coronavirus-related fatalities.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH – 7 director, urged the public to be careful with using chemicals as disinfectants in homes.

“We also remind the public to read safety labels on any chemicals that may be used to disinfect your homes. Majority of them should be used with caution and as indicated by the manufacturer,” Bernadas said./dbs