DOLE to resume CAMP assistance to formal sector workers if given additional funding

CEBU CITY—The Department of Labor and Employment could resume the release of cash assistance to formal sector workers if it gets additional funds for the COVID Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III bared the possibility of the CAMP resumption in a post on the DOLE website.

“We are hopeful that some positive developments are coming along the way for our displaced workers,” Bello said.

He noted that lawmakers led by Senators Joel Villanueva and Christopher Bong Go have sought additional funding for CAMP, a P5,000-one-time assistance to workers affected by the national emergency due to the coronavirus disease 2019

“We are grateful to Senators Villanueva and Go for their unwavering support in helping our workers tide over during this health crisis,” Bello said.

Villanueva has called on the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to augment the funding for DOLE’s assistance program to aid displaced workers.

As of April 17, applications for CAMP reached 1,696,814 from 63,335 reporting establishments nationwide. Of this number, over 1.2 million workers were affected by temporary closures while more than 500,000 were on alternative work arrangements such as reduced workdays, rotation, forced leave and telecommuting.

Ninety-eight percent of the establishments that reported work displacements are seeking CAMP assistance for their workers.

Last week, DOLE had announced that it has stopped accepting requests for CAMP assistance because the P1.6 billion fund for the program was almost depleted.

With 264,154 workers receiving a total of P1.320 billion assistance under CAMP, the funding balance was less than P300 million as of April 18, according to DOLE.

The highest displacement was recorded in Metro Manila with about 570,523 workers, followed by Central Luzon at 274,910; CALABARZON with 123,687; Davao region at 100,275 and Region 10 with 94,101; followed by Region 2 at 86,467; Central Visayas with 68,250; Cordillera region at 61,200; Region 6 with 59,548 and the Bicol region with 57,205.

MIMAROPA recorded 51,167 workers and CARAGA with 36,390.

The areas with the least affected workers are Region 8 at 33,649; Region 1 with 32,017; Region 9 at 30,530 and Region 12 at 17,895.

Aside from CAMP, the labor department also provides assistance under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers Program #Barangay Ko, Bahay Ko (TUPAD-BKBK) program.

The TUPAD-BKBK program has provided assistance of P966 million to 235,949 informal sector workers.

On the other hand, DOLE is also extending one-time P10,000-assistance to affected overseas Filipino workers under the Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP) program.

More than 30,000 requests for assistance have already been received under the program, on top of the 25,800 stranded OFWs assisted by DOLE and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. / dcb