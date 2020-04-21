CCPO chief on 1st day driver-violators: They’ll just be warned

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) won’t be strict on the first few days of the implementation of the number coding system of the vehicles that will be out on the streets on the city.

The number coding started on Monday, April 20, 2020, which Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO chief, assessed as peaceful and effective since fewer vehicles were seen traversing the streets.

“Kay first day pa, tagaan pa natog chance. Kana gihapon, pahimangno nga ato silang tagaan og chance,” said Ligan.

(Because this is the first day, we will give them a chance — same chance where we will just warn them about the violation they had made. )

In the next few days, Ligan said that the policemen would be observing whether the number coding has helped lessen the number of vehicles going out.

The fewer the vehicles on the streets would mean that fewer people with vehicles were also out which would be important for the strict observation of the regulations under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

However, Ligan warns the public that should there be any resistance or those who will be rude to the policemen, they will face charges.

“Katong nga gahi kaayo og ug ulo nga gi-tarong og pangutana, courteous na ta, mo tubag-tubag pa, mao nang kasohan natog disobedience,” said Ligan.

(Thos who are hard-headed where we ask them in a courteous and proper way and they would still try to argue with us — now those are the people that we will be file a case of disobedience.)

Ligan said the vehicle drivers must also be prepared to present the necessary documents needed such as their quarantine passes, identification card, certificate of employment and their license. /dbs