Liloan police looking deeper into case of cop accused of raping minor

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police in Liloan town, Cebu is in the middle of its investigation to determine the truth behind the allegations against a cop accused of raping his house helper.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said they are still conducting further investigation to find out if there was any truth behind the sexual abuse case filed against Police Executive Master Sergeant Arthur Sabang.

This after the victim, whose name is withheld since she is a minor, gave different statements to the police.

“We are still conducting an investigation as the victim had different statements so we are waiting for her to calm down first,” said Mariano.

Sabang, currently assigned at the Compostela Police Station, was arrested around 5:30 a.m., on Monday, April 20, 2020, after the 17-year-old house helper filed a complaint together with her sister hours before.

What confused the police is that the victim later retracted her earlier statement, saying Saba did not actually rape her and admitted she only filed the complaint to seek revenge.

According to the police, the victim said she did this because Saba accused her of stealing P10,000, which was the reason of an argument between Saba and his wife earlier that Monday morning.

Fearing that Sabang might file a case against her, she said she called her sister to seek help to report to the Liloan Police station.

Later, however, when the police investigator advised her to go to Cebu City for a medical test, she immediately decided to withdraw the complaint.

As of this time Sabang is still detained at the Liloan Police Station pending the progressing investigation. /bmjo