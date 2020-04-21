Netizen shows off beautiful aerial shot of ‘Aisle of Medellin’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Medellin is not just known for its pristine white sand beaches and its large sugar cane plantation.

This town located in northern Cebu is one of the best places for adventure junkies and also a haven for photographers because of its landscape.

Jack Ponpon just showed why it is a photographer’s haven with a drone shot taken last February 8, 2020 that highlighted a different kind of beauty in the town.

Ponpon, who hails from the neighboring town of Daanbantayan, wanted to showcase this straight road that leads to Bogo City known as the “Aisle of Medellin.”

Ponpon said this road brings so much childhood memories, which is why he wanted to capture this unique road for everyone to see.

“This is known as the Aisle of Medellin, we always pass by here since I was a kid. In fact, I have also witnessed how this road transformed from a narrow semi-dirt road to a widened concrete highway,” said Ponpon.

He also said he wanted to take the picture while the vast sugar cane plantation that surrounds the long straight road is still there.

“I know this view won’t last forever, but I hope my photo is a testament to its beauty,” he said.

Ponpon did not upload the photo of the “Aisle of Medellin” until last Sunday, April 19, 2020.

He decided to upload the photo to spread good vibes online amid all the problems brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

As expected, the photo made waves online. As of noon on April 21, the photo has already been shared 1,700 times with 1,300 reactions.

So when this whole COVID-19 crisis is over, it might be a good idea to check this stretch of road out while it is still there. /bmjo