BREAKING: Duterte offers P10M reward to any Filipino who discovers COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will give a P10 million reward to the person who will discover a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Malacañang said Tuesday.

“Unang una, dahil nga po public enemy po itong COVID-19 hindi lang dito sa Pilipinas kundi sa buong mundo, inanunsyo po ng Pangulo na siya ay magbibigay ng pabuya na hanggang P10 milyong piso sa kahit sinong Pilipino na makakadiskubre ng vaccine laban sa COVID-19,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online press conference.

