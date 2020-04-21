Lapu-Lapu City logs 2 more positive COVID-19 cases today

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Two more positive COVID-19 cases are reported in Lapu-Lapu City today, April 21, 2020, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the island to 13.

Nagiel Bañacia, Lapu-Lapu City’s crisis manager said that the 12th patient is a 62-year old female from Sitio Gabi Barangay Gun-ob, while patient number 12 is a 15-year old female and the daughter of patient no. 10 from Sunrise Place in Barangay Agus.

The DRRMO personnel are now heading to the area to disinfect and lock it down. /rcg