Transfer of COVID-19 patients in Barrio Luz begins tonight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 135 cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Luz in Cebu City will finally be isolated a week after the rapid rise of cases in the area.

Barangay Councilor Maynard Salinguhay told CDN Digital that at least 80 beds are ready at the Barrio Luz National High School for the individuals in need of quarantine.

The 14 symptomatic patients, who so far manifested only mild symptoms, will be prioritized after a medical check-up at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

They will be staying at the school starting tonight. The next in line of priority would be the rest of the asymptomatic cases until all beds are finally filled.

The Department of Health (DOH) will be facilitating the transfer to ensure the safety of the patients and avoid the spread of the virus.

“Hopefully, mahuman gyod nato tanan og transfer ang pwede nato matransfer karong gabii. (Hopefully, we will finish transferring the patients that we can transfer tonight),” said Salinguhay.

As for the rest of the 128 asymptomatic patients who will not be transferred tonight, they may be transferred to other ready facilities such as the SHS Bayanihan Cebu Field Center or other quarantine facilities.

The city will also be providing for the needs of the quarantined individuals such as food, while the barangay will serve as their hand for any outside transactions.

Barangay Health Workers (BHW) will be at the school to assist the patients in their needs.

Salinguhay said the situation in Sitio Zapatera has settled down as people resigned themselves inside their homes.

One of the challenges is providing potable water to the residents as the refilling station inside the sitio has closed.

The barangay is delivering water to the households as much as they can, but the supply runs low. He suggests the households boil tap water in the meantime for drinking.

The barangay is also calling on kind hearts to donate vitamins for the residents to boost their immune system and help them fight the virus.

“Kailangan kaayo tag mga vitamins labi na para sa mga bata. (We really need vitamins especially for the kids),” said Salinguhay. /rcg