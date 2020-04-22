After Trump call to Duterte, US donating P269M more for COVID-19 fight

MANILA, Philippines—The US government is donating an additional P269 million to the Philippines for coronavirus rapid response efforts, the US Embassy in Manila said.

The latest donation follows an announcement last March of P204 million in US funding. The latest donation would bring the total US assistance to more than P470 million.

The latest tranche of financing will support lab and specimen transport systems and ramped up case tracing and disease surveillance, according to the US Embassy in a statement on Wednesday.

It will also help train Filipino and international experts in risk communications, infection prevention and control, hand-washing and hygiene programs and community-level preparedness and response.

The US government has invested more than P228 billion in total assistance to the Philippines in the past 20 years, including P29 billion to support the Philippine public health system, the embassy said.

US President Donald Trump offered additional assistance for coronavirus response to President Rodrigo Duterte when they spoke by telephone on Sunday (April 19).

Both leaders also agreed to continue to work together to fight the pandemic.

The United States has by far with the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more 800,000 cases and over 45,000 deaths.

As of Tuesday (April 21), the Philippines has 6,599 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 437 deaths and 654 recoveries.

Edited by TSB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.