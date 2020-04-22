Police find shabu, firearm from five persons arrested in drinking session

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu —Packets of suspected shabu and a revolver were among the items seized by police when they arrested five persons caught in a drinking session in Barangay Pagsabungan here past midnight on April 22, 2020.

Members of the Basak Police Station led by its Station Chief Police Major James Conaco responded to a tip from a concerned citizen regarding a group of men having a drinking session while the city is under enhanced community quarantine.

The persons arrested were Gerald Barte, 38, resident of Consuelo Village in Barangay Basak; and Alfloyd Magno, Kirk Jed Gelloangan, Gerald Lerona, and Alfie Magno, all of legal age and residents of Barangay Pagsabungan.

The suspects will be facing charges for violation of the curfew and the liquor ban.

Barte was found in possession of a .38 revolver with four live ammunition without legal documents and two small packets of suspected shabu.

Alfloyd Magno, Kirk Jed Gelloangan were also charged with Obstruction of Justice for preventing police from arresting Barte and the rest of their colleagues.

Gerald Lerona and Alfie Magno were found in possession of six packets of suspected shabu upon frisking.

The suspects are currently detained at the Basak Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against. /bmjo